Colorado COVID-19 Dial: What each level means, where your county stands

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public and Environment adjusted the COVID-19 dial to give each level a color. Colorado’s dial framework has five levels to guide county response to COVID-19.
Governor Jared Polis will provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 and explain new models during a news conference on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
Counties across Colorado are on different levels. As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, those levels could be adjusted. Boulder County will move to a Level Orange on Friday. Jefferson County will move to a Level Orange on Monday.
So, what does each level mean?
Level Green- Protect Our Neighbors
- Sufficient hospital bed capacity: Capacity to manage a 20 percent surge in hospital admissions or patient transfers
- Sufficient PPE Supply: Local hospitals have 2 weeks of PPE available
- Stable or declining COVID-19 hospitalizations
- Sufficient testing capacity
- Fewer new cases
- Ability to implement case investigation and contact tracing protocol
- Documented surge-capacity plan for case investigation and contact tracing
- Documented strategies to offer testing to close contacts
Level Blue: Safer at Home, Cautious
- 5% or less positivity rate
- 0-75 cases per 100,000
- No more than 2 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day
Level Yellow: Safer at Home, Concern
- 10% positivity rate or less
- 75-175 cases per 100,000
- No more than 2 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day
Level Orange: Safer at Home, High Risk
- 15% positivity rate or less
- 175-350 cases per 100,000
- Greater than 2 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day
Level Red: Stay at Home, Severe
- More than 15% positivity rates
- 350+ cases per 100,000
- Greater than 2 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day