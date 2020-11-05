Colorado COVID-19 Dial: What each level means, where your county stands

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public and Environment adjusted the COVID-19 dial to give each level a color. Colorado’s dial framework has five levels to guide county response to COVID-19.

Governor Jared Polis will provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 and explain new models during a news conference on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

Counties across Colorado are on different levels. As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, those levels could be adjusted. Boulder County will move to a Level Orange on Friday. Jefferson County will move to a Level Orange on Monday.

So, what does each level mean?

Level Green- Protect Our Neighbors

Sufficient hospital bed capacity: Capacity to manage a 20 percent surge in hospital admissions or patient transfers

Sufficient PPE Supply: Local hospitals have 2 weeks of PPE available

Stable or declining COVID-19 hospitalizations

Sufficient testing capacity

Fewer new cases

Ability to implement case investigation and contact tracing protocol

Documented surge-capacity plan for case investigation and contact tracing

Documented strategies to offer testing to close contacts

Level Blue: Safer at Home, Cautious

5% or less positivity rate

0-75 cases per 100,000

No more than 2 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day

Level Yellow: Safer at Home, Concern

10% positivity rate or less

75-175 cases per 100,000

No more than 2 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day

Level Orange: Safer at Home, High Risk

15% positivity rate or less

175-350 cases per 100,000

Greater than 2 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day

Level Red: Stay at Home, Severe

More than 15% positivity rates

350+ cases per 100,000

Greater than 2 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day