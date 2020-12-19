Colorado COVID-19 cases continue downward trend ahead of Christmas

DENVER (KDVR) — Health leaders made it official Friday: Colorado successfully avoided a post-Thanksgiving spike. The news comes as the nation is seeing record deaths due to COVID-19.

Positive case numbers in Colorado are falling, but health leaders said they are still too high for us to resume life as normal. Most Coloradans will be under Level Red restrictions for a little while longer.

“Coloradans did our part for Thanksgiving and I know we can do it again for Christmas and New Year’s Eve — the final few hundred yards of this very difficult and deadly marathon,” said Gov. Jared Polis.

New numbers show that Colorado is faring much better than the rest of the nation right now in the fight against COVID-19.

“If you look at our trend specifically in Colorado, it’s really much better than what is being seen in most states around the country. This is really because of Coloradans’ actions and Colorado’s policies have made a difference and prevented a substantial Thanksgiving surge and have led to the decline we are seeing now,” Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist.

One of the biggest policies being credited with the reduction is the state’s dial framework, designating the level of openness in which counties can operate.

With an overall falling positivity rate and fewer hospitalizations, Friday could have been the first day for counties to move back to Level Orange, but leaders said cases are still too high in communities with restrictions in place to turn around now. They are asking Coloradans to double down of efforts for businesses and schools alike.

“If we can avoid a Christmas and New Year’s spike, we get our numbers back down to spring levels in time for school reopening in mid-January and we can get back down to numbers where we were this summer by mid-March or so,” said Herlihy.

Though restrictions will stay in place, there is some hope for businesses through the “5-star” variance program. The program allows businesses to operate with higher capacity limits than the dial does. Summit County was approved for this Friday.