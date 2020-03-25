Colorado coronavirus death count jumps to 19; number of confirmed cases at 1,086

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in Glendale. (CDPHE)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released new data Wednesday afternoon about the coronavirus outbreak.

Nineteen people in the state have died from the virus. On Tuesday, 11 deaths had been reported.

Deaths have been reported the following counties:

El Paso: 5 deaths

Weld: 4 deaths

Denver: 3 deaths

Jefferson: 2 deaths

Teller: 1 death

Larimer: 1 death

Gunnison: 1 death

Eagle: 1 death

Crowley: 1 death

Health officials have not yet provided specific information about all of the cases, including patients’ genders, ages and any possible health conditions.

There are 1,086 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide and 147 people have been hospitalized.

Cases have been reported in 36 of Colorado’s 64 counties.

According to the state, 8,064 people have been tested.