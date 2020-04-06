Colorado Convention Center to become 2,000-bed field hospital; Hancock asks hotels for rooms

DENVER (KDVR) — In an open letter to Denver’s hotels and motels, Mayor Michael Hancock said the Colorado Convention Center will be converted into a 2,000-bed field hospital for COVID-19 patients. In the letter sent Monday, Hancock said the change will happen this month.

In the meantime, Hancock is requesting 3,300 hotel rooms “to meet the anticipated need among people experiencing homelessness and the needs of our local hospitals in the weeks ahead.”

Hancock said the city has already leased 120 motel rooms for homeless people who tested positive or are awaiting test results.

“As many of you know, I have personally appealed to a number of the city’s top hotel industry leaders. I realize there are many hurdles– insurance, staffing, house rules, food service and more –that must be overcome. My staff has been instructed to work quickly and creatively to help overcome any and all barriers,” Hancock said in the letter.

The mayor said he is imploring hotels and motels to consider his request while their properties “sit underutilized at best or entirely empty at worst.”

Those interested in assisting can contact Lisa Lumley in the city’s Division of Real Estate by calling 303-507-9061 or emailing lisa.lumley@denvergov.org