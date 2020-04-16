Rep. Crow holds virtual coronavirus town hall meeting for Colorado kids

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — As coronavirus spreads across the country, it seems everyone has a question or an opinion about the government’s response to the pandemic.

Because of that, Rep. Jason Crow wasn’t surprised he got an earful from his constituents Wednesday during a virtual town hall meeting.

“I’m used to getting tough questions,” said Crow, who represents much of the eastern and southern Denver metro area in Congress.

However, what was surprising was who those questions came from.

More than 100 kids between the ages of 5 and 15 joined that virtual meeting on Zoom to grill their congressman about coronavirus and to ask questions about what the federal government and the Colorado delegation is doing to keep kids and families safe.

A student named Corban asked about the origins of COVID-19.

A student named Alex asked if summer camps will be canceled.

A girl named Cassandra asked what Crow and other lawmakers in Washington are doing about the mental health crisis exacerbated by coronavirus.

“Kids ask great questions. They ask what’s on their mind. They have no filter,” Crow said.

Only time will tell how long the pandemic will last and how long schools will be closed, but the kids who participated in the town hall got a civics lesson they won’t forget. It was a chance to ask a congressman firsthand what he is doing to protect kids.

“I know it’s just really hard on kids, the confusion about what this is. This is really hard on kids. I think it’s really harder on kids than many adults and parents,” Crow said.