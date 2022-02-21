Colorado clocks first day with no COVID deaths since last summer

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is quickly seeing some of the most hopeful pandemic numbers yet.

COVID deaths still lag behind other measurements such as cases and hospitalizations, but early data is showing Colorado’s first day without a COVID-related death since last July. On Feb. 15, state data says not one COVID-positive person died.

This brings the average COVID deaths per day to 6.6 — about what the state saw in early August of last year.

Colorado’s COVID deaths have fallen much faster than the nation’s. The U.S. is seeing an average of 1,920 COVID-related deaths per day according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which matches the deaths rate from mid-January when the omicron wave was still at its strongest.