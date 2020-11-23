Colorado chosen to be part of vaccine-readiness test

FILE – This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Pfizer announced Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, more results in its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study that suggest the shots are 95% effective a month after the first dose. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has been chosen to participate in a first round of testing to determine how prepared public health officials are to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC), along with President Trump’s newly established Operation Warp Speed (OWS) chose Colorado to be one of 10 jurisdictions to take part in an end-to-end logistics readiness test for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The test is a collaboration between state health officials and external partners, including Pfizer, McKesson, UPS and FedEx, and will evaluate the state’s ability to coordinate, communicate and share information between multiple jurisdictions and agencies.

During the test, Colorado public health officials are expected to complete multiple tasks, including identifying a provider location that will receive a test vaccine, ensure orders have been submitted to a tracking system at the CDC, be able to receive a thermal shipper, and report their receipt of a shipper and kits.

Pfizer will be providing a thermal shipping container to each jurisdiction that participates in the end-to-end test.

A second test will be held on Nov. 30 with 52 additional jurisdictions, federal partners and select pharmacy partners. Colorado will not participate in this second test.