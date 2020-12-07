Colorado chief medical officer addresses vaccine safety for certain groups

DENVER (KDVR) — Officials with HealthOne tell FOX31 their hospitals are hoping to have vaccines for members of their front lines in just over a week. At this point, they anticipate the general public will have vaccines in late April.

“For this vaccine to protect the population, at least 70% of the general public will need to be vaccinated and it’s disturbing to know that at least 40% of the population have expressed no interest in receiving the vaccine,” Chief Medical Officer at Presbyterian St. Lukes and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Dr. Reginald Washington said.

Washington says the hospitals he leads are currently not allowed to give vaccines to anyone under the age of 18 or expecting mothers.

“Those trials are underway now, it will be a few months before we know what dose and who to give it to if they are under the age of 18,” Washington said.

Doctors also are unsure about the impact these vaccines could have on the immunocompromised members of our community — those battling cancer, HIV, or various organ transplant recipients.

“Those patients can receive it, it’s not recommended they don’t receive it, but we don’t know what it will do to their immune system as far as protection,” Dr. Washington said.

FOX31 asked CDPHE about recommendations for those who are immunocompromised. We received the following statement:

“We are waiting on FDA approval before any vaccine will be available to Coloradans. At that point, we will provide all the information we know about the vaccine so that Coloradans can make an informed choice. We advise Coloradans who are concerned about the vaccine because of their medical history to contact their provider to discuss it.

“We do recommend everyone, regardless if you have had covid before, receive the vaccine,” Dr. Washington said, “The main reason for that is we don’t know how long the immunity will last after one has had the virus.”

Dr. Washington says individuals cannot contract COVID-19 from the vaccines.

“Joint pains, muscle pains, headaches, a fever – the way I would encourage people to look at those side effects, they are not really side effects,” Washington said, adding “Those are indications that the vaccine is doing it’s job and their own personal immune system is reacting to the vaccine.”