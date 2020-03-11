Colorado catering business losing big bucks after cancellations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) -- Tiffany and Arturo Perrez have been building up their Organic Roots Catering company for the past seven years, and the events continue to get bigger and bigger. Problem is, people are canceling big events left and right due to coronavirus concerns.

“Within 24 hours, people are canceling and we’re not getting any more inquiries,” Perez said. “If we’re in this position, there has to be other businesses that are in the same position too.”

They had four major cancellations, making them lose out on roughly $16,000. That money was going toward opening a store front for their business that would double as a Colorado taco specialty eatery.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to the experts at Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association, and they say insurance may be able to cover these type of loses, falling under “business interruption.” They have tips on their website for small business owners going through similar cancellations with coronavirus.