Colorado cannabis industry continues to thrive amid outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- One of the state’s most successful cannabis companies says sales have gone up during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’ve seen an uptick in business over the last, maybe, four or five days,” said Lisa Gee, director of marketing for Lightshade. “Some of that is probably driven by not really knowing what’s going to happen next and whether cannabis is going to be open for business."

Gee says their eight metro-area stores are closely following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

Those guidelines include making employees wear gloves and practice social distancing.