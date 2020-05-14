Colorado businesses get help from ‘COVID Consultants’ before reopening

DENVER (KDVR) — As businesses prepare to reopen, some are turning to the experts to help them do it responsibly.

Beth Pearlman is the owner of True Yoga in Evergreen.

“Safety and well-being are first and foremost for us,” Pearlman said.

So, she hired the COVID Consultants, a group of infectious disease doctors and nurses in Denver.

Dr. Dana Lerman, an infectious disease physician, is a co-founder of the group.

“We are not exactly doing the same thing that we would do in a hospital setting, but we can take that information and then apply it to different businesses to try to help them responsibly reopen,” she said.

Lerman says new guidelines can be tough to sift through.

“It’s not just the CDC guidelines, it’s the Restaurant Association guidelines, it’s OSHA, and every different industry has its own set of guidelines,” Lerman said.

The COVID Consultants will take that on, and look at a facility from top to bottom.

“We look at your actual doorway and entryway, and then we walk through the facility, again talk about your ventilation system, talk about any windows that you could potentially open, and we give examples as to how to restructure your physical space to promote social distancing,” Lerman said.

At True Yoga, the studio was mapped out to show where 15 mats can be placed six feet apart. Yogis will be directed to leave their shoes outside. Couches will be removed. There will be no shared props, and payments will be done online.

“Touch-point limiting is really my No. 1,” Lerman said.

Hand hygiene is encouraged, and the COVID Consultants provided signs to put around the studio. They even inspected the cleaning products the studio uses.

The group has also helped restaurants and place of worship. They can offer testing for employees, and give advice about what to do if an employee tests positive.

The cost for all of this depends on the size of the facility and the services provided. Every bit of it is meaningful to Pearlman. When the time comes to reopen, she says she’ll be ready.

“We wanted to make sure it was safely done for the community,” Pearlman said.