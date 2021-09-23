Colorado attorney general fines Loveland clinic $40K for pushing fake COVID cures

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s the first of its kind in the State of Colorado: a clinic is fined $40,000 for pushing phony COVID-19 cures.

The Loveland Medical Clinic will have to pay for what Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser told FOX31, amounts to peddling fake cures for COVID-19.

Weiser said this is the first time a clinic has gone beyond getting warnings, and now is required to pay thousands.

“We have seen, unfortunately too many times, people marketing cures in ways that were deceptive,” Weiser said.

“We’ve warned clinics not to do it and now we’ve actually had to sanction someone for not doing what they said they would do for not doing what they said they would do when they settled the matter,” Weiser added.

The clinic’s Facebook page has an address that leads to a home in a Loveland neighborhood. The clinic’s operator, Siegfried Emme, wouldn’t comment on the fine.

“Not right now, ok? I have to talk to a lawyer first,” Emme said.

On a website identified as the Loveland Medical Clinic, Emme retains the title of family nurse practitioner, offering a mobile urgent care service.

It’s his marketing of other services the attorney general said violates law.

“They marketed the anti-parasite drug, Ivermectin. This was a drug often used in animals,” Weiser said. Posts on their Facebook page appear to have pushed a version made for humans as a remedy for COVID-19.

“Every provider, whether it’s a healthcare provider or others, has to engage in fair and nondeceptive marketing,” Weiser said.

He called this a violation of the consumers trust with lots at stake for them.

“The consequences may be severe because people may not get correct medical care,” Weiser said.

Weiser said he respects the free market but also believes the rule of law. “The rule of law means that people who make promises, who make commitments have to keep their commitments.”

Weiser told FOX31 the $40,000 fine isn’t set in stone but that the Loveland Medical Clinic will still be obligated to pay a fine of at least $20,000 if it complies not to push untested products as cures for COVID-19.