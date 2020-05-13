Colorado Air National Guard to fly over mountains, Western Slope, Plains Friday to honor front line workers

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Air National Guard announced Wednesday that it will fly over a number of communities in the mountains, on the Plains and on the Western Slope Friday to honor front line workers.

The flyover comes after one last week during which the Colorado Air National Guard flew over the Front Range as well as some communities on the Plains and in the mountains.

“As much as we wanted to include all of the critical Coloradans who are leading the fight against COVID-19 during the first flyover, we had to prioritize based on where the highest number of cases were,” 140th Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler said in a statement.

Fuel limitations prevented the planes from covering the whole state last week, Fesler said.

The flyover is separate from one planned Thursday for the Denver metro area.

Friday’s flyover will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Jets will fly over health care facilities in the following communities: Brighton, Granby, Kremmling, Rifle, Fruita, Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, Cortez, Durango, Pagosa Springs, Alamosa, Trinidad, La Junta and Parker.

“We know there are many more cities and towns throughout the state where people are making significant sacrifices to battle the pandemic, so we’ve gotten approval to do one more flyover mission to salute as many more heroes as possible,” he said.

The flyover is part of Operation American Resolve, which aims to boost morale during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The approximate times for the flyover arriving in each location are as follows:

11:03 a.m. – Platte Valley Medical Center, Brighton

11:11 a.m. – Middle Park Medical Center, Granby

11:14 a.m. – Kremmling Memorial Hospital, Kremmling

11:24 a.m. – Grand River Health, Rifle

11:31 a.m. – Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center, Fruita

11:33 a.m.- Community Hospital, Grand Junction

11:37 a.m. – Saint Mary’s Hospital and Medical Center Heliport, Grand Junction

11:42 a.m. – Delta County Memorial Hospital, Delta

11:45 a.m. – Montrose Memorial Hospital Heliport, Montrose

11:55 a.m. – Southwest Memorial Hospital-Emergency Room, Cortez

12:00 p.m. – Animas Surgical Hospital, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Durango

12:06 p.m. – Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Pagosa Springs

12:14 p.m. – SLV Health Regional Medical Center, Alamosa

12:24 p.m. – Mt. San Rafael Hospital, Trinidad

12:33 p.m. – Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center Helipad, La Junta

12:48 p.m. – Parker Adventist Hospital, Parker