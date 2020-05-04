Colorado Air National Guard flyover planned for Front Range, Plains, mountains on Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado National Guard is planning an F-16 flyover for a number of the state’s communities on Wednesday.

The flyover is in support of “the men and women who have been fighting on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19,” the Colorado National Guard said.

The event is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide effort to boost morale amid the pandemic.

“We are really excited to show our appreciation for those men and women who are risking their lives every day in the front lines of the War on COVID-19,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler, commander, 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard. “So many of our community members, Coloradans, and fellow Americans have experienced overwhelming hardship as a result of this invisible enemy and we hope that the sound of freedom will inspire a sense of community and optimism.”

The flyover will begin at approximately 4:32 p.m. Wednesday at Sterling Correctional Facility. The prison in northeast Colorado has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases of any facility in the state.

After leaving Sterling, jets will head to the following locations:

Greeley: 4:35-4:38 p.m.

4:35-4:38 p.m. Fort Collins/Loveland: 4:38-4:42 p.m.

4:38-4:42 p.m. Mountain communities: Estes Park, Vail, Aspen, Breckenridge, Frisco, Winter park – 4:42-5:10 p.m.

Estes Park, Vail, Aspen, Breckenridge, Frisco, Winter park – 4:42-5:10 p.m. Longmont/Boulder: 5:10-5:18 p.m.

5:10-5:18 p.m. Metro Denver: 5:18-5:33 p.m.

5:18-5:33 p.m. Colorado Springs: 5:33-5:44 p.m.

The National Guard says flyover time windows may vary by 15 minutes.

A full list of locations — including specific hospitals the jets will be flying over — can be found on the National Guard’s Twitter page and website.