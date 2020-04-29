Colorado aims to more than triple COVID-19 testing to 10,000 per day

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is currently testing about 2,000-3,000 people per day for COVID-19.

The state’s COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman told reporters in a media call Tuesday the state’s goal is to increase that number to 10,000 tests a day but didn’t say when that might happen.

According to a study produced by the Harvard Global Health Institute, Colorado should be testing nearly 16,000 people a day by May 1 to track the spread of the virus.

It appears unlikely Colorado will meet that goal this summer, if ever.

On Tuesday, King Soopers offered drive-up testing at the Auraria Campus to the first 250 drivers who booked appointments online. It will do so again on Wednesday but there is no word when it might expand testing after that.

There is a growing number of private clinics offering COVID-19 tests and most of them can be found on the state’s COVID-19 website.

On Tuesday, Quest Diagnostics announced it’s going to offer antibody tests to anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to the virus but has since recovered.

Appointments can be made online at any of its 2,200 locations through Quest Direct.

Results from the blood draws should be available in one to two days.

Additionally, Kaiser Permanente is offering testing for symptomatic member and non-member health care workers and first responders referred by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Kaiser is also testing non-members referred by the CDPHE who have been “deemed essential to public welfare.”

Kaiser is offering the appointments at eight Front Range locations: Loveland, Rock Creek (Lafayette), Westminster, Lakewood, Aurora Centrepoint, Lone Tree, Parkside (Colorado Springs), and Acero (Pueblo).

Testing is available by appointment only.

According to Kaiser, health care workers and first responders who are not members should first contact the CDPHE for initial screening at: 303-692-2700.