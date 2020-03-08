Coloradans stuck at sea, 21 people on cruise shop test positive for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) -- Several Coloradans are stuck at sea on the Grand Princess cruise ship. The ship is not able to dock after 21 people on board tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"We are in a holding pattern," Sherri Pe'a of Aurora said. "We don't know when we are going to dock or what we're doing."

Pe'a and Tom Gray, of Denver, are two of four Coloradoans on a trip together; they are now on day three of being quarantined in their cabins.

"It is a little bit frustrating not even have an idea of what they're thinking," Pe'as said.

The two say cruise employees have regularly communicating the information that is available to them. They say they were told a critically ill passenger was taken off the ship on Friday night, but they were not told why. On Friday night, an employee slipped a paper under their door with tips to pass the time and a phone number for counseling.

"For those having difficulties with the stress of being somewhat locked down," Pe'a said.