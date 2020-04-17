Coloradans report mail delays; COVID-19 causing delivery issues nationwide

CARR, Colo (KDVR) — When Linda Sidwell decided to order her husband’s heart medication online, she thought she was doing the responsible thing.

The rancher outside of Carr normally drives the 25 miles to Fort Collins to pick up prescriptions, but decided to stay at home.

“Well we thought, ‘We’ll do our part with the social distancing, and not make excess trips anywhere,'” she says.

Unfortunately, she says the medicine never arrived.

According to a U.S. Postal Service tracking number provided by Sidwell, it was processed at a Denver distribution center on April 10.

“That’s the last known place we have them,” she says. “It’s crucial that the medication shows up.”

Sidwell is now planning on filling another prescription in-person — money she didn’t want to spend.

“I did call our local post office this morning, and the gal told me that I wasn’t the first one she had heard from,” says Sidwell. “And that there are a lot of problems because of staffing at the hub in Denver.”

USPS did not return calls and emails regarding the staffing situation at the Denver facility, but problems have been reported in other states.

Mail deliveries in portions of Michigan are now reportedly coming just every other day, due to workers calling out of their distribution center.

Sidwell says the issue is a minor inconvenience for them, but she’s worried about those who rely on the mail for medicine.

“What if it were someone that was even more reliant than my husband would be on the medication?” she asks.