Coloradans react to Governor’s mask request

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- A stay-at-home order coupled with a request for Coloradans to leave their homes with masks is starting to have an impact at local parks and grocery stores.

Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement on Friday asking Coloradans to wear a mask or face covering when leaving their homes.

On Saturday, FOX31 captured fewer people sitting, biking and jogging at Washington Park.

A number of park goers, masked and unmasked, told us they heard the governor's request.

The Gilroy family decided to take this opportunity to get crafty.

“I picked out sparkly unicorn fabric for me,” Erin Gilroy said, adding “It feels like I’m doing the right thing for myself and, if I am carrying it and not knowing it, we are not spreading it to other people.”

FOX31 saw a similar mix of people masked and unmasked at the Safeway on Federal Boulevard Saturday.

Coloradans can use any cloth that covers the nose and mouth, the governor said, such as homemade masks.

The new guidance on wearing a mask or face covering is in addition to the social distancing guidelines, which remain in effect.

After wearing a mask, you should wash it on a washing machines hottest setting and thoroughly wash your hands, Polis said.