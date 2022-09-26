DENVER (KDVR) — The new omicron booster shot has been available in Colorado for about three weeks, and so far about 157,000 people have received it. State health officials say about 3 million people are eligible.

“I think there’s probably some COVID fatigue,” Heather Roth, the immunization branch chief at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said.

“We are happy with the number of doses that have been given so far,” she said.

Roth says the booster is easily accessible at about 650 locations in the state and it offers targeted protection against the subvariants that are circulating right now.

“I’d really encourage everyone who is eligible to go out and get this updated, reformulated COVID-19 vaccine to get safe, easy protection as we head into the fall and winter,” Roth said.

Dr. Scott Joy is a primary care doctor and the chief medical officer of HealthONE Physician Services Group. He says COVID cases are down, but there is still a risk.

“I think people are kind of getting a little complacent with the number of cases decreasing. But, I do tell patients that 400 plus patients in the U.S. are dying each day, and when you look at a typical influenza season that’s about 100 patients per day, so we are still at four times higher death rates than we see in a normal influenza season,” Joy said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people 12 and older get the new booster if it has been at least two months since their last shot.

Doctors are also pushing flu shots, as it is possible that flu season could hit early this year.

“So, take advantage of getting your flu shot and your COVID booster, particularly if you are older, particularly if you have a chronic medical condition, if you have an immunocompromised condition,” Joy said.

He hopes the booster numbers will come up as the holiday travel season approaches.

If you would like to schedule an appointment for a booster, you can check the website for a location close to you.