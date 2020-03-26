Coloradans can now call 211 for help with housing, child care, other services

DENVER (KDVR) — The state of Colorado has activated its 211 system, allowing people to get connected to health and human services.

In addition to calling 211, Coloradans statewide can access services online or by texting their ZIP code to 898-211. Services are also available toll-free by calling 866-760-6489.

The line is answered on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The 211 program is a partnership between Mile High United Way and the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center. It is confidential and available in multiple languages.

By contacting 211, people can get connected to more than 7,500 services, including:

Housing, including shelters and transitional services

Rent and utility assistance

Applying for SNAP benefits by phone

Child care

Food

Transportation

Clothing/personal/household needs

Mental health and substance use disorders

Employment

Education

Medical and dental clinics

“Callers may experience long wait times, as demand for information is high. 2-1-1 Colorado is hiring in order to reduce wait times and meet Coloradans’ needs,” the State Emergency Operations Center said.

“2-1-1 is committed to meeting the growing needs of our community members impacted by the outbreak, and we are expanding our capacity to reach more people in need of support. We encourage all of our neighbors in need of immediate resources to connect with 2-1-1 Colorado to get help. We are grateful to the State of Colorado for their support and all the volunteers and donors who are supporting us to be able to answer the call,” said Christine Benero, president and CEO of Mile High United Way.

Those seeking specific information about the coronavirus can contact the Colorado Health Emergency Line for the Public (CO HELP) at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.