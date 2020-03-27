Coloradans adjust to life under stay-at-home order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- If Denver is any indication, it seems most people are obeying Gov. Jared Polis' statewide stay-at-home order.

From Interstate 25 to the Denver-Aurora border, Colfax Avenue seems to be a shell of its former, busy self.

David Millis rides his bicycle through the heart of Denver. As a cyclist for “Denver Delivery Network,” he says he is noticing fewer cars on the road.

“I’m happy the stay-at-home order is in effect,” the lifelong Denver resident said.

Citizens with jobs considered by the state to be essential are still allowed to go to work.

People are also allowed to go to places like the grocery store or pharmacy. Outdoor exercise is also permitted.