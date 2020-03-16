“Closing schools is a powerful way to slow the spread of COVID-19,” CDPHE says

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says that closing schools is a powerful way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

By closing schools, the CDPHE says, it can protect people at higher risk from getting very sick and dying.

Although children are thought to be at lower risk for severe disease from COVID-19, they are still able to spread it to others.

“We are all in this together. Nearly every child could have an interaction with an older adult or others at risk of getting severe illness from COVID-19. This is not just about keeping kids safe, which is absolutely important; it’s about keeping the whole community safe by limiting and slowing the spread,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, Colorado

Department of Public Health and Environment.

The CDPHE says that when school is closed, kids and adults should practice social distancing and aim to stay six feet away from others.

If a child is sick, they should stay away from any social setting.