CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Clear Creek County did not receive any vaccines this week, and now people waiting for a second dose of the vaccine will be delayed.

The county announced Wednesday that those scheduled for second doses on Feb. 24 will need to wait until March 3. A second dose is still effective after 28 days, according to the county.

FOX31’s Vicente Arenas is looking at what else Clear Creek County is doing in comparison to nearby Gilpin County, which is already in Level Blue.

Clear Creek received NO vaccine shipment this week. CC Public Health will contact those scheduled for Feb 24. You will now receive your 2nd dose MARCH 3rd. Per our PH Director, the 2nd dose IS EFFECTIVE if received AT A MINIMUM 28 days later. https://t.co/xkTW3IlQ7k pic.twitter.com/NJd8VMjAZc — Clear Creek County OEM (@ClearCreekOEM) February 23, 2021