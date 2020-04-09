Clear Creek County considers closing borders to block visitors

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Clear Creek County’s Board of County Commissioners will meet on Thursday to discuss the possibility of closing the county to everyone but residents after the county has continued to see visitors coming for outdoor activities.

In a Facebook post, the county said its been pushed to this point because visitors continue to disobey Governor Jared Polis’ Stay-At-Home order. The county said the persistent influx of visitors is posing a danger to Clear Creek residents.

“The Board of County Commissioners is considering implementing some additional county measures to protect Clear Creek citizens and also reinforce the Governor’s request that Coloradans recreate as close to their homes as possible,” said the county in a social media post.

Gunnison County has already implemented a similar measure. It banned all visitors, including homeowners who live part-time in Gunnison. Visitors must apply for an exemption with the Gunnison County Public Health Director. Any visitors caught in Gunnison could face jail time. It’s the strictest COVID-19 measures rolled out in Colorado so far.

Clear Creek County’s Board of County Commissioners will discuss several measures related to residents’ safety at Thursday’s meeting. The county said it’ll likely make some decisions at Thursday’s meeting.

There are multiple ways to join Thursday’s meeting:

Click the Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/167562115

Telephone: Dial: 669-900-6833 or 346-248-7799 / Webinar ID: 167 562 115

iPhone one-tap: 669-900-6833,,167562115#

Livestream via Clear Creek County’s Facebook page

Live broadcast (and re-played) on KGOAT radio – 102.7 FM, 103.9 FM, or catch the LIVE STREAM here.