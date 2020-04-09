Clear Creek County closing county roads to non-county residents

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Clear Creek County Board of Health announced on Thursday that as of 12:01 a.m. on April 11, Clear Creek county roads will be closed to non-county residents.

The Order was issued in order to limit the health impacts of COVID-19.

Currently, this Order is more restrictive than Orders from the State of Colorado or Federal government. In the event that Orders from the state or Federal government become more restrictive, those orders will take precedent.

The Clear Creek County Board of Health says they are taking these measures due to large amounts of non-resident visitors “traveling to, parking on and gathering at, on and around these roads” to access recreation lands.

The Board of Health says this creates dangerous traffic and health conditions.

“The number of non-residents parking and gathering on and around these roads and using the adjacent public lands in Clear Creek County also increases the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus,” the Order says.

The Public Health Order states that road blocks, traffic control devices, signs and other measures will be used to restrict access to non-residents.