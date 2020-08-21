Clear Creek closed ‘until further notice’ in Golden due to COVID-19 concerns

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Golden announced Friday that it will close all access points to Clear Creek within city limits beginning Monday and until further notice due to safety concerns associated with COVID-19.

The closure is in response to contact with over 900 individuals who were not following COVID-19 related City mandates by Golden Police and Park Rangers last weekend city officials said.

“We are seeing an increase in individuals trying to access the creek within the City limits, a decrease in those wearing masks, and a lot of gatherings that we presume would be in violation of public health orders,” said Slowinski. “This past weekend was far worse than each of the previous weekends and I believe that the status quo is not acceptable and more aggressive action is necessary.”

No vessels, including belly boats, inner tubes, single chambered rafts, kayaks, whitewater canoes, multi-chambered river boards and similar watercraft will be allowed. Body surfing and swimming are also prohibited.

Barriers will be put up, creek users will have to exit the water before they reach Golden.