City-sanctioned homeless encampment proposed for Denver Coliseum parking lot

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver may soon have a city-sanctioned location for homeless campers to stake down their tents.

Colorado Village Collaborative, a local nonprofit that’s working with the city to build and manage 10,000-square-foot campsites with port-a-potties, washing stations and 24-hour staffing, said last week that a pilot location has been proposed for the Denver Coliseum parking lot.

The Coliseum, at 4600 Humboldt St., was turned into a temporary women’s shelter in April.

Colorado Village Collaborative Director Cole Chandler said the campsite will need City Council approval for the permit. It would run as long as the pandemic remains a public health crisis.

Chandler said he hopes to be up and running within three weeks and wants to add three more locations around Denver with each one hosting 50 tents and 60 people.

In informational material presented to neighborhood groups, Colorado Village Collaborative says that rules for residents prohibit weapons, fires and storing belongings outside of tents.

Unsanctioned homeless encampments have proliferated during the pandemic with tents packed tightly together at Civic Center Park and surrounding Morey Middle School in Cap Hill. Smaller campsites have popped up in industrial neighborhoods and near overpasses.

Read more at BusinessDen.com.