City of Golden, Tri-County Health Department consider increasing mask requirements

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Golden’s City Council and Tri-County Health Department are evaluating the possibility of increasing mask requirements during special meetings scheduled for Wednesday.

Tri-County Health Department’s Board of Directors will hold a virtual town hall at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the possibility of requiring masks throughout Arapahoe and Adams counties. Aurora’s Mayor Mike Coffman said with COVID-19 cases on the rise in Colorado, he would like to see a uniform mask policy rolled out across the Denver-metro. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom or Dial: (669) 900-6833, Meeting ID: 910 3315 9331, Password: 228178

On Wednesday at 6 p.m., Golden’s City Council will gather for an emergency meeting to discuss expanding its mask requirements. Under its existing mask policy, masks are required on all city property — including parks, trails and city facilities — when six feet of distance can’t be maintained. Under the new ordinance, face coverings would be required in certain businesses, public transportation and certain outdoor public places. City Council will vote on the ordinance Wednesday and conduct a second vote on the ordinance during a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday.

The public can submit comments to Golden City Council ahead of the meeting. All comments should be submitted to Councilcomments@cityofgolden.net by 5 p.m.