City of Denver hands out 5,000 masks, 500 PPE kits for micro businesses

DENVER (KDVR) — A new public health order requiring face coverings in indoor public spaces for everyone above the age of 2 unless the business meets certain requirements went into effect on Wednesday.

As a result, the City and County of Denver made available nearly 5,000 masks and 500 personal protective equipment kits to Denver’s smallest and most vulnerable businesses, the City of Denver said.

The City of Denver said the businesses receiving the PPE and masks were selected based on their location within one of Denver’s NEST neighborhoods.

“Supporting our local businesses and helping them keep their customers and workers safe and healthy has been one of our guiding values throughout this pandemic,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said. “With mask requirements returning for the next several weeks to help reduce the pressure on our hospitals, these masks and PPE supplies will help these business owners continue to serve their communities in a safe and healthy environment.”