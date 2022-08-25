BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Boulder has announced that they are repealing all emergency orders related to COVID-19.

According to the City of Boulder, on March 14, 2020, the city signed a declaration of local disaster emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city announced the declaration was repealed in its entirety.

The city also repealed emergency order 2020-8, which was adopted on March 24, 2020 and canceled all in-person board and commissions meetings. Emergency order 2021-2, which re-opened the COVID-19 Recovery Center, was also repealed.

According to the city, the last five remaining COVID-related emergency orders will be repealed in their entirety effective on Aug. 31. Those orders are:

Emergency order 2020-4 which enforced all state emergency orders in the City of Boulder. The order was issued on March 14, 2020.

Emergency order 2020-12 which suspended domestic partnership fees. The order was issued on April 2, 2020.

Emergency order 2020-13 which suspended or modified provisions of ordinances and delegated authority to extend and impose city deadlines. The order was issued on April 6, 2020.

Emergency order 2020-19 which suspended or modified provisions of any ordinance related to public nuisances. The order was issued on Nov. 6, 2020,

Emergency order 2021-1 which allowed daycare, education, supervision, and learning activities within a principal dwelling. The order was issued on Feb. 8, 2021.

“The last two and a half years have not been easy,” City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde said. “I look back with gratitude to our community for working together through the pandemic and now ahead with confidence in a brighter future thanks to all we have learned.”

Rivera-Vandermyde said these orders could be safely repealed because COVID’s threat to the public has diminished.