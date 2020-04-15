City of Aurora to furlough 576 employees

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Aurora announced Wednesday afternoon it is furloughing 576 workers starting April 25.

The decision affects temporary, contingent and seasonal employees who have been sidelined from their normal work functions during the coronavirus outbreak.

Regular and full-time employees — as well as other employees whose work functions have continued through the crisis — are not affected, according to the City.

The City employs a total of about 3,900 people, so the cuts represent about 15% of its workforce.

Aurora officials say the City has lost between $20 million and $25 million in revenue, which comprises about 6% of the general fund budget.

“Our employees are at the core of our mission to serve our residents, and it was a very difficult decision to have to resort to any measures that directly impact them,” Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly said in a statement. “We proceeded with furloughs when our budget forecasts made it clear we had no other choice, and our hope is that the enhanced unemployment benefits announced under the CARES Act will provide them with financial stability until we can make further decisions about restoring our city services and bringing employees back to work. My heart goes out to all of our employees affected by this.”

Furloughed employees will continue to be paid at their regular rate through April 24.

There is no set end date for the furloughs.

“The city is hopeful, and will do everything it can, to reopen city facilities and resume services and programs to residents and restore employees to their prior positions as soon as it is able. Furloughed employees will be provided at least 48 hours’ notice before being recalled to work,” the city said in a statement.