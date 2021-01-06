Cinemark will reopen Colorado theatres on Friday

Cinemark said theatres are reopening in accordance with updated local mandates and will be showing both new and classic films.

DENVER (KDVR) — Cinemark announced Wednesday that it will reopen Colorado theatres on Friday, Jan. 8.

If you are looking to see a movie but do not feel comfortable gathering with people you do not know, Cinemark is offering private watch parties.

Your group can watch its film of choice for $99 for Comeback Classics and $149 for new movies. In addition to this year’s newest films, Cinemark will offer Comeback Classic films for Private Watch Parties, including Anchorman, Kung Fu Panda, Sing, Crazy Rich Asians, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Legally Blonde, Selma, Groundhog Day and more.

Cinemark said theatres will once again reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

Where:

Century Boulder [cinemark.com] Located at Twenty Ninth Street, Boulder CO 80301

Cinemark Carefree Circle and IMAX [cinemark.com] 3305 Cinema Point, Colorado Springs CO 80922

Cinemark Tinseltown USA and XD [cinemark.com] 1545 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Colorado Springs CO 80906

Cinemark Fort Collins [cinemark.com] 4721 South Timberline Rd, Fort Collins CO 80528

Cinemark Movie Bistro and XD [cinemark.com] 335 E. Foothills Parkway, Fort Collins CO 80525

Cinemark Greeley Mall [cinemark.com] 2160 Greeley Mall, Greeley CO 80631

Century 16 Bel Mar and XD [cinemark.com] 440 S. Teller St., Lakewood CO 80226

Cinemark Tinseltown Pueblo [cinemark.com] 4140 North Freeway, Pueblo CO 81008

Century Aurora and XD [cinemark.com] 14300 East Alameda Ave., Aurora CO 80012



COVID-19 Safety Protocols, according to Cinemark:

Each auditorium will be extensively disinfected between showtimes using pressurized sprayers with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

Theatres will have staggered showtimes and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing.

Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

Face masks will be mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks and gloves will be required for all employees.

Cinemark is raising the fresh air rate by adding refresh and replace cycles and utilizing supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres.

All public and high-touch spaces will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes.

Ample supplies of seat wipes and hand sanitizer will be available for customer use.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. Cinemark said cash payments options will be limited.