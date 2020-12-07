CHSAA delays start of 2021 sports due to COVID-19 surge

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 12: The visitors locker-room is empty after the Detroit Red Wings against the Washington Capitals game was postponed due to the coronavirus at Capital One Arena on March 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Today the NHL announced is has suspended their season due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus (COVID-19) with hopes of returning. The NHL currently joins the NBA, MLS, as well as, other sporting events and leagues around the world suspending play because of the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado High School Activities Association and the Colorado Department of Public Health have decided to delay the start of Season B sports due to the continued spread of COVID-19.

Because of this, Seasons C and D will also be delayed.

Initially Season B was scheduled to begin on Jan. 4, however that has now been tentatively pushed back four weeks to Feb. 1.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reached an all time high in terms of disease transmission both in Colorado and around the nation. The Colorado School of Public Health estimates that 1 in 40 Coloradans are currently infectious,” CDPHE executive director Jill Hunsaker Rye said. “With the Thanksgiving holiday just behind us and the impending December holiday festivities, we are very concerned that the rate of transmission will continue to increase.”

The tentative start date could be adjusted based on where counties fall on the state’s COVID-19 dial. This means indoor group sports are not authorized for counties in Level Red.

“In addition, our top goal for the new year is to support a return to in-person learning. Season B sports are conducted mainly indoors during the colder months, which reduces the ability to assure social distancing. This in turn may further promote disease transmission at a time when we need to ensure that students and teachers are protected and that in-person learning is the highest priority,” Hunsaker Rye said.

Proposed CHSAA Calendar (subject to variance approval)

Season B:

7 Weeks

Practice: January 25

Competition: February 1-March 20

Sports:

Boys & Girls Basketball

Boys & Girls Skiing

Boys & Girls Wrestling

Girls Swim & Dive

Ice Hockey

Spirit (Championship Weekend March 25-27)

Season C:

7 Weeks

Practice: March 15

Competition: March 22-May 8

Sports:

Boys Soccer

Field Hockey

Girls Volleyball

Gymnastics

Unified Bowling

*Football (see dates below)

Season D:

7 Weeks

Practice: May 3

Competition: May 10-June 26

Sports:

Baseball

Boys & Girls Lacrosse

Boys & Girls Track & Field

Boys Swim & Dive

Boys Volleyball

Girls Soccer

*Girls Golf (see dates below)

*Girls Tennis (see dates below)

More info:

Football: 9 Weeks (same as Season A Football) Practice: March 4 Competition: March 15-May 15

Girls Golf: 10 Weeks (same as boys golf) Practice: April 19 Competition: April 19-June 22

Girls Tennis: 7 weeks (same as Season D sports and Boys Tennis) Practice: April 26 Competition: April 26-June 12

