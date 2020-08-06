Children’s Hospital Colorado releases guidelines for parents, schools as academic year nears

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Children’s Hospital Colorado released updated guidelines for parents and school officials to deal with and manage COVID-19 for in-school learning.

“I think it’s a very challenging time for parents who are getting a lot of information,” said Dr. Jessica Cataldi with Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The guidelines are designed to answer questions and provide information regarding the handling of COVID-19.

“It will really help parents as well as people working in schools understand what it would look like when a kid goes back to school, what parents need to do at home, when they send their kids to school each day, what parents need to look for in terms of symptoms,” said Cataldi.

Children’s Hospital Colorado said the protocols will clarify definitions for exposure, symptoms, testing, isolation and quarantine.

“The way that we put this guidance together is to try to think about common problems that might come up in situations or scenarios that families and schools might find themselves in,” said Cataldi.

Six scenarios are listed, from what happens if a student has symptoms to what happens if a student tests positive for the virus.

“It’s really meant to think about those most common situations to help people prepare for when they come up knowing that it will always be a cooperation between families, their schools and public health officials,” said Cataldi.

They say in medicine, nothing is 100 percent and nobody can predict the future, but Cataldi says these guidelines are a great place to start.