Children’s Colorado says COVID-19 has created urgent needs for donor support

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Children’s Hospital Colorado said in a press release on Thursday that COVID-19 has created several urgent needs for their institution.

The hospital is currently working to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, while also supporting patients, families and caregivers.

“As we navigate this rapidly changing situation, we remain certain of three things: kids and families are unbelievably resilient, our caregivers are extraordinarily brave and our supporters are incredibly generous. Today, we call on the community to help us continue the lifesaving work being performed at Children’s Colorado during a time when the nation needs more from health care experts than ever before.” Jennifer Roe Darling, President and CEO of Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation

Children’s Hospital Colorado says there are three main ways to help them during the COVID-19 crisis:

Donating to the Children’s fund: Funds will be directed to where hospital leaders determine they can do the most good, whether that’s masks and protective equipment for caregivers, funding additional staff hours, or providing world-class medical care for children whose injuries and illnesses cannot wait. To make a gift to the Children’s Fund visit www.childrenscoloradofoundation.org/donate.

Make a Gift to the Caregiver Emergency Relief Fund: Donations to this fund will be used to support immediate caregiver needs related to the pandemic, including personal protective equipment, physical and mental health resiliency, childcare subsidies and other critical needs. To make a gift to the Caregiver Emergency Relief Fund, visitwww.childrenscoloradofoundation.org/caregiverrelief.

Donate Blood: Please call the Blood Donor Center at 720-777-5398 to make an appointment to donate blood or platelets. For more information, visit https://www.childrenscolorado.org/giveblood.