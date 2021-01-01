Cherry Creek Schools nurses get COVID-19 shots

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Cherry Creek School nurses were vaccinated Friday against COVID-19 in preparation for the 2021 school year.

At Parker Adventist Hospital, they were celebrating the new year with shots. But not the kind of shots you might be thinking. COVID-19 vaccination shots were given to 10 school nurses and two health technicians.

Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) nurses were the first school district employees in Colorado to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We were able to identify our nurses, our health techs, cafeteria workers, security, others, that fit into the prior 1B group, and so we were well in process to make today happen,” said Scott Siegfried, Cherry Creek Schools superintendent.

Educators are hoping the vaccines will ensure schools will open, and stay open, through the semester.

“I can’t require, I won’t require that employees get the vaccine, but I said once you have the opportunity, then we are going back to school full-time, all kids, all levels,” said Siegfried.

Centura Health is providing the COVID-19 vaccinations to all CCSD educators and employees, at no cost to them.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are free as part of our taxpayer funded federal government initiative. Nobody in the state of Colorado is paying for the vaccine itself,” said Dr. Shauna Gulley, Centura Health chief clinical officer.

For some, the best way to ring in the new year is worth a shot. A shot of a COVID-19 vaccination, that is.