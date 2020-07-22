Cherry Creek School District staff to take 6 furlough days; no classes for Thanksgiving week

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Cherry Creek School District announced Wednesday that staff will be required to take six unpaid furlough days to try to offset a major budget deficit. In a letter to families, CCSD Superintendent Scott Siegfried also said classes will not be held the week of Thanksgiving as a result of the furloughs.

The district says it is facing a budget shortfall of $60 million due to the pandemic and major cuts to state education funds.

In an effort to save $12 million, teachers will be required to take six furlough days. Three of those days will be on the following dates, when classes will not be held:

• Monday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving week)

• Tuesday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving week)

• Tuesday, Jan. 5 (Last day of winter break)

Siegfried said the furloughs will help prevent layoffs.

He also said the CCSD Board of Education took his recommendation to call for a bond and budget election.

“Specifically, the recommendation is for a budget election to raise $35 million for operational expenses to stave off some of the worst impacts of the budget deficit, and a $150 million bond election for costs including deferred maintenance, security upgrades, innovation-focused renovations at the high schools, a mental health treatment facility, and the potential of a new school in the eastern part of the district to alleviate overcrowding,” Siegfried said.

He said the combined impact of the bond and budget election would cost homeowners $1.65 monthly for every $100,000 in home value.

On Aug. 3, the Board will vote on whether to hold the election.

CCSD classes are set to resume Aug. 17 with in-person and online options.

“We also monitor COVID-19 conditions and guidance from education and health agencies in case there is a need to move to full remote learning at any time during the school year,” Siegfried said.

More information about the CCSD’s budget can be found on the district’s website.