Cherry Creek School District moving to fully remote learning

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — All students enrolled in in-person learning with the Cherry Creek School District will transition to remote learning next week.

Today, Nov. 5, marks the 9th day in a row the district has registered a “red zone” rating on it’s dashboard.

“The virus is now at a dangerous level in our community and we have seen a sustained trend in the data,” an email from superintendent Scott Siegfried said.

Middle and high school students will finish in-person learning this week then begin online learning on Wednesday, Nov. 11. This will give teachers two days to prepare without students.

Pre-school and elementary students will continue in-person learning through Wednesday, Nov. 11 then begin remote learning on Monday, Nov. 16.

“When the data indicates a sustained 7-14 day trend of ratings in the “green zone,” we will transition students back to In-Person learning,” Siegfried said.