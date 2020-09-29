Chatfield Farms cancels pumpkin festival but opens corn maze and pumpkin patch

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) – The Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms canceled its annual fall pumpkin festival but will still give visitors an opportunity to pick out and buy pumpkins.

There are thousands of pumpkins just waiting to be picked by the people at Chatfield Farms. The pandemic, however, had other plans.

“The pumpkin fest, which is normally the second weekend of October, is canceled,” said Director of Chatfield Farms Larry Vickerman.

Vickerman tells the Problem Solvers there is more than one way to gut a gourd, and the show will go on.

“We’ve got ten acres of pumpkin patch, that’s how we can go ahead and do this,” he said.

In addition to fall being in the air, so is COVID-19, and protocols are in place to make your pursuit of the pumpkin pleasant.

“You have to have advanced tickets. We’re only allowing a limited number of people on the ground per hour, and of course maintain social distancing and wear a mask at all times,” said Vickerman.

In addition to the pumpkin patch the popular corn maze will be open as well.

You may come for the corn maze but you’re going to stay for the pumpkin patch. So when you come out, wear jeans and comfy shoes. A pair of gloves wouldn’t hurt either.