Charlotte’s Web donates $1 million worth of product in honor of Charlotte Figi

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KXRM) — The company that makes Charlotte’s Web CBD products is donating $1 million worth of product to families affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Monday.

Charlotte Figi, the inspiration behind Charlotte’s Web, died last week at age 13.

Charlotte’s Web said they will donate $1 million worth of product in her honor. The donations will go to “those who rely on Charlotte’s Web products and may be struggling financially during this very trying time.”

Qualified applicants will receive a coupon code good for one bottle of Charlotte”s Web Original Formula, Extra Strength, or Extra Strength Powder Capsules. Recipients must pay the $8.99 shipping and handling fee.

Anyone who needs financial assistance getting Charlotte’s Web can learn more and apply at charlottesweb.com/2020-cwsupport.