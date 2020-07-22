Changing Course: When Colorado schools will reopen for 2020 academic year

DENVER (KDVR) — School districts across the state are finalizing contingency plans for reopening amid the COIVD-19 pandemic. The spread of the virus and the perception of safety are the driving factors that will determine how schools move forward in August and September, according to experts.

This will be a running list of when schools will start. We will continue to update it as we learn more about back to school plans.

This list was last updated at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

DougCo : August 17

: August 17 JeffCo : August 24

: August 24 DPS: August 24

August 24 Aurora Public Schools: Grades 1-12: August 18 Preschool and kindergarten will start on August 24

Adams 12: K-9: August 19 All students report: August 20

Adams 14: 6th and 9th: August 10 All students: August 11

Boulder Valley All students: August 26

27J: August 12

Cherry Creek: August 17

August 17 Greeley-Evans: Grades 1-12: August 17 Kindergarten: August 19

Littleton: August 24

Poudre Valley: August 17

Westminster: August 20

