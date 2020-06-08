Cereal cafe closes for good in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — The Cereal Box, a cafe in Arvada that let customers build their own cereal concoctions or choose from preselected mixes such as the aforementioned bestseller, has closed.

Lori Hofer, who opened the business at 5709 Olde Wadsworth Blvd. with husband Michael Emmerson in November 2017, said the coronavirus pandemic and associated dining restrictions were the primary factors contributing to the closure.

The cafe closed in mid-March when the state banned dine-in eating.

“We’re kind of experience-based, and you really come in and experience the atmosphere,” Hofer said.

She said the business’ lease is about to expire. While they had planned to renew prior to the pandemic, doing so given the murkiness of future dining restrictions seemed unwise. Add in the fact that their landlord wanted to take over their 1,500-square-foot unit for his own use and the decision was made.

Hofer said the business was “having a great year” prior to the pandemic, although spring break and summer were typically the business’ sweet spot. The couple aren’t searching for another space at this point, but also aren’t ruling out bringing back the concept.

