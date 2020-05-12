Centura Health using UVC Light in fight against COVID-19

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. (KDVR) – In response to the shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) Dan Whetten, Supply Chain Manager for Centura Health, developed a method of sterilizing PPE using a UVC light box.

“I feel like we need to do everything in our power to fight the spread of this disease and this technology is something we could use to our benefit,” explained Whetten.

“Protecting those on the front lines of this pandemic is one of the ways I am trying help. ”

Dan developed the UVC box while tinkering in his garage during his off hours. He consulted a retired engineer to provide calculations and establish parameters to build an effective machine.

38 boxes are now being constructed based off Dan’s garage design. These units will be placed in all 17 Centura hospitals across Colorado and western Kansas.