Centura Health offering drop bins for personal protective equipment

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Centura Health has created drop bins for donations in order to minimize the exposure of both the healthcare workers and donors. All, but not any, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is appreciated.

According to Centura Health: “We are so amazed by the talented and giving members of our community offering to make homemade masks. As of today, per CDC guidelines, homemade masks are not considered PPE and should be only considered as a last resort.”

Here is a list of what is needed and will be accepted:

Boxed masks and N95s (single or used masks cannot be accepted)

Gloves that are still in manufacturer packaging

Packaged gowns or rain ponchos with sleeves

Face shields (must include eye protection and be labeled as surgical, isolation, dental, or medical procedure face shields)

Beginning Wednesday March 25, PPE only donations will be accepted in front of the following locations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday:

9100 Mineral Circle, Englewood, CO (Centura Health Corporate Office)

Penrose Hospital – 2222 N. Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO

Avista Adventist Hospital – 100 Health Park Drive, Louisville, CO

Longmont United Hospital – 1950 Mountain View Ave, Longmont, CO

Mercy Regional Medical Center – 1010 Three Springs Boulevard, Durango, CO

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center – 340 Peak One Drive, Frisco, CO

St. Catherine Hospital – 401 E Spruce Street, Garden City, KS

If you are unable to donate PPE items, Centura Health suggests other ways to help are giving blood, financially donating to a Centura Health foundation, delivering professionally catered food to on-duty caregivers, assembling and delivering care packages for caregivers, or as simple as checking in on an at-risk neighbor.