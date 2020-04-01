Centennial woman opens front porch library during coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) -- If you're looking for stories of resilience during this coronavirus pandemic, you''ll find it on the front porches of homes all across Colorado.

That includes a home off Malaya Way in Centennial.

Laredo Middle School librarian Libby Ames is starting a new chapter in her career, transforming her porch into a library.

"When the announcement came that they were closing the libraries, I said, 'We're going to do more than a little free library. We're going to turn the whole porch into a little free library,'" said Ames.

Libby ran out and bought about $250 worth of books after her school library was closed. Her inventory has since tripled to more than 600 books, thanks to the generosity of the neighborhood.

"I kind of describe it as 'The day the music died' kind of experience," she said.

Libby says her favorite thing about the library is watching how excited the kids get. Her doorbell camera has captured those moments on video.

"We probably shouldn't admit we like to spy on people through our doorbell, but we do. We enjoy watching the kids exclaim their favorite titles," Libby said.

Libby admits some people do have concerns with the library, worried coronavirus could be spread via her books. That's why she disinfects all of them before putting them on her porch.

She says she has no plans to stop.

"I will do it for as long as libraries are closed," she said.

Libby's Little Free Library is located on Malaya Way in Centennial. It's open every day, weather permitting.