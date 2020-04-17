Centennial King Soopers employee dies of COVID-19, remembered as making ‘everyone smile’

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — A Centennial grocery story worker died from COVID-19 complications, her union said Thursday.

Karen Haws, 67, worked at the King Soopers at Easy Smoky Hill Road and South Himalaya Street in Centennial.

According to Haws’ obituary, she died April 10 at Medical Center of Aurora.

It’s unclear how she contracted the virus.

Haws’ coworkers said she had been away from the store for awhile.

“I heard she wasn’t doing very well. But we didn’t know how she passed away. Like, we didn’t know it was from the virus until (Thursday),” said Grace Zweitzig, who worked with Haws.

Zweitzig said Haws will be missed by her King Soopers coworkers.

“She was just always there to really make everyone smile and she will really be missed. She was super sweet,” said Zweitzig.

Haws is the fourth member of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union to die from the coronavirus. Other victims worked at the JBS meat packing plant in Greeley.