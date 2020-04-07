Centennial family completes adoption via conference call amid coronavirus closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) – It was supposed to be one of the most important days in his life: the day Emmott, 10, was scheduled to join his forever family. But coronavirus nearly got in the way.

For the last eight months, Emmott has been living with Hope Albu and Dave Althouse in their Centennial home. They took him in through foster care.

"My husband and I always wanted two kids, and we always believed foster care was our path,” Hope Albu told FOX31. Three years ago, the couple adopted Cam, another foster child.

Until now, Emmott’s life hasn’t exactly been easy.

"This has been a long journey for Emmott. Emmott has been in almost 20 different foster homes. He came to us from Washington state. He has siblings that are still in Washington and they have all been split up in different homes," Albu said.

But the family saw something in Emmott. They wanted him to be part of their lives.

"Emmott's a good kid. He's funny, he's smart, he's energetic," Althouse said.

"I feel like it's a good thing, because having someone to talk to, play with, stuff like that," said Cam, 15.

With adoption day approaching, the family had big plans to travel to Washington state so Emmott’s biological brothers could be on hand to witness his important day.

"Yeah, it's a little tricky. We wanted to be in Washington, however, because of the coronavirus, we're not allowed to travel," Althouse said.

But nothing could stand in the way of making this family whole. So over a conference call, on an iPhone with its speaker turned on, the lawyer, judge, family and child made it official.

"In the times that we're in right now, it's so important to look to things that are hopeful and life affirming. And the fact that you're choosing to proceed with this adoption, even though we can't do it in person, is very heartwarming. And I'm so appreciative that I get to be a part of this for you," the judge told the couple over the phone.

"It is with great pleasure and honor that I get to be the first person to welcome Emmott Randall Albu Althouse,” the judge added.

To celebrate, Emmott met with his new grandparents via FaceTime, and had lunch in the Taco Bell drive-thru.

A normal adoption day? Not exactly, thanks to coronavirus. But a normal life?

Looks like, after 20 tries, Emmott might finally get one of those.