Centennial couple self-quarantines after trip to Italy

DENVER -- Two people who live in Centennial have voluntarily quarantined themselves after recently returning from a trip to Italy.

The European country has been hit hard by COVID-19.

MaryAnn and David McDaniel have chosen to limit their exposure to the public for now.

They want to make sure they do not have the coronavirus.

"We were having some symptoms of a cold -- like a bad cold, headache, (and a) runny nose," MaryAnn said.

The couple says they've also had sore throats and a cough.

The McDaniels were in Italy celebrating their wedding anniversary late last month as the coronavirus began to spread fast.

Venice, Florence, Pisa, Milan and Lucca were among the places they traveled both by air and public transportation.

They fear that if they test positive for COVID-19, they could spread it to relatives at home or strangers.

"You can be walking around for five to 14 days spreading and having it absolutely not symptoms whatsoever," MaryAnn said.

One of their relatives, who has an autoimmune disorder, lives in their home.

David's bosses asked him to work from home for a couple of weeks.

The couple is frustrated at the federal and state governments for making it so difficult to get tested.

"It just seems like they were dragging their feet really bad on recognizing that Italy was the No. 1 hot spot out of Asia," David said.

At UCHealth's clinic in Cherry Creek, Dr. James Wilk said, "People should be tested if they have symptoms that suggest COVID-19, primarily fever -- the most common symptom -- and a cough. And they may have shortness of breath."

The McDaniels say they do not have a fever, but were finally able to get tested.

The McDaniels don't want anyone to panic -- they just want people to be aware about who the virus can threaten the most.

It could be Monday before the McDaniels' test results are returned.