Celebrating the holidays? Colorado health officials release tips to keep it COVID-friendly

DENVER (KDVR) — The holiday season is in full swing, even though COVID-19 continues to surge across the country.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has released a list of important things to remember to keep your loved ones and communities safe during holiday celebrations.

CDPHE said Coloradans should only interact in-person with people from their household.

According to CDPHE, these are the top 3 most important things to remember during the holidays:

Only interact in-person with people from your household (defined as those who normally live and sleep under the same roof) Refrain from traveling Celebrate virtually with the people who don’t live with you Avoid crowded stores Shop for gifts online and have them delivered or pick them up curbside Find local Colorado businesses to support via the #ShopLocalColorado campaign Wear a mask and keep your distance whenever you do leave your home.

CDPHE says that just because we keep physical distance doesn’t mean we have to be distant in other ways. There are many creative things you can do to make those closest to you feel loved while making sure they stay healthy for many more seasons to come.