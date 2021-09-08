Colorado rolls out breakthrough case data to show how effective vaccines are

DENVER (KDVR) — State data indicates vaccinated people are nearly four times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than unvaccinated populations in Colorado.

That was one of the takeaways of a briefing from officials with Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment Wednesday.

Colorado vaccine breakthrough data shows vaccinated people are almost six times less likely to die from COVID-19 than people who aren’t vaccinated in the state. The hospitalization data is delayed by two weeks, with data related to deaths delayed by three weeks.

This comes as over half of Colorado counties are reporting a lower positivity rate over the last seven days, for the first time in six weeks.

As of Monday, the state’s 7-day positivity rate was 5.72%, which is down from 6.69%. The highest positivity rate in the state over the past seven days is Jackson County with 23.1% positivity.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy led the briefing, with Immunization Branch Chief Heather Roth and State Lab Director Dr. Emily Travanty.

